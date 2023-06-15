nightcap 20230615 thumbnail 16x9
Reddit users revolt and why changing jobs is so scary
The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why Reddit users are protesting the social media platform's policies. Plus, CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena explains what Tesla's EV charging win really means for drivers. And the Atlantic's Arthur Brooks shares why changing jobs can feel less dramatic if you manage your expectations. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
14:11 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 21 videos
nightcap 20230615 thumbnail 16x9
Reddit users revolt and why changing jobs is so scary
14:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ESPN Nightcap Thumb
Will ESPN's transition to streaming kill cable TV?
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap cybercrime thumb
How to protect yourself from getting hacked, according to a Yale professor
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Hearing Thumb
Is the explosion of AI a positive or a negative? Here's what some experts think
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Clip orig jc Thumb
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap Travel Nightmare clip Thumb
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap Clip 1 Thumb 01
Why remote work doesn't benefit everyone
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap AI Clip Thumbnail
AI-generated music is going viral. The music industry is fighting back
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9