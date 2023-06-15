Reddit users revolt and why changing jobs is so scary
The Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why Reddit users are protesting the social media platform's policies. Plus, CNN's Peter Valdes-Dapena explains what Tesla's EV charging win really means for drivers. And the Atlantic's Arthur Brooks shares why changing jobs can feel less dramatic if you manage your expectations. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
14:11 - Source: CNN
