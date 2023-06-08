Young activists helped raise awareness of inequality during the Occupy Wall street protests. Occupy demonstrators march through downtown San Francisco in this 20212 protest.
The moment when the 99% versus 1% battle went mainstream
A look back at the major social movements that erupted in the 2010s. From Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter to #MeToo, people took to the streets and made their voices heard in the largest demonstrations of mass protest since the 1960s. The CNN Original Series "The 2010s" airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
00:57 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Young activists helped raise awareness of inequality during the Occupy Wall street protests. Occupy demonstrators march through downtown San Francisco in this 20212 protest.
The moment when the 99% versus 1% battle went mainstream
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elie honig voting rights vpx
Legal analyst breaks down why SCOTUS decision 'saves the day'
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Quanishia "Peach" Berry (on the right, who had her leg amputated) and her wife, Lexus Berry (on the left)
Survivor of Iowa building collapse explains moment building fell
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US president Donald Trump at Turnberry golf course, in South Ayrshire, during his visit to the UK on May 2, 2023.
Legal expert explains what it means to get a target letter from DOJ
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Family trapped in home flood
Military drone video shows family trapped in a Russian controlled village after dam collapse
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin
Wagner chief 'certain' Russia will lose territory to Ukraine
00:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence and leader of the excavation expedition, Lee Berger, inside the last reach out of the chute labyrinth inside the Rising Star cave. Photo Courtesy Lee Berger
Chris Christie blasts Trump during presidential bid announcement
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York City air quality Jones pkg
New Yorkers react to smoky skies
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail kate boulduan licht announcement
CNN anchor announces CEO is leaving the network
00:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
glendale vpx 2
Video shows protesters fighting amid debate over gender and sexual identities
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A satellite image shows damaged Nova Kakhovka Dam, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson region, Ukraine, June 6, 2023. PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
'Everything is going to die here': Kherson resident speaks after dam breaks
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN