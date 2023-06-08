The moment when the 99% versus 1% battle went mainstream
A look back at the major social movements that erupted in the 2010s. From Occupy Wall Street to Black Lives Matter to #MeToo, people took to the streets and made their voices heard in the largest demonstrations of mass protest since the 1960s. The CNN Original Series "The 2010s" airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
The moment when the 99% versus 1% battle went mainstream
