Companies want you back in the office. What leverage do you have?
Dan Kaplan, senior partner at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why companies that don't offer some degree of flexibility will be hurt by workers who vote with their feet. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
Source: CNN
