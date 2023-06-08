The SEC comes for the crypto bros and the backlash over the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal
CNN's Allison Morrow tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why the SEC is going after two of the world's biggest crypto enterprises. Plus, USA Today's Christine Brennan describes the outrage over the PGA Tour-LIV Golf deal. And Korn Ferry's Dan Kaplan discusses what leverage workers have in the hotly contested remote work debate. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
