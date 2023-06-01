nightcap 20230601
Why Americans don't take all their vacation days and how not to get hacked
The New York Times' Lauren Hirsch tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why Americans leave so much paid time off on the table. Plus, Puck's Matthew Belloni predicts how the bidding for the next decade's NBA media rights will play out. And Yale Professor Scott Shapiro shares some tips for protecting yourself from cybercriminals. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
15:00 - Source: CNN
