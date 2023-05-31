Does this look appetizing? If you go to Mars, it may be your meal
As part of a NASA competition called the Deep Space Food Challenge, a San Francisco based design firm shows CNN its ideas for tasty treats astronauts can grow themselves and even grill while on a long flight to Mars.
03:51 - Source: CNN
Mission Ahead 15 videos
Does this look appetizing? If you go to Mars, it may be your meal
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
This space tech company spins rockets into space. Watch how it happens
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Six rotors. 200mph. This electric helicopter may be the future of transportation
01:53
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
How a Brooklyn company will make your home greener for free
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
This solar startup can harness massive amounts of power from the sun
03:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how one company is fighting fire -- with fireballs
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch how this company creates jet fuel from thin air
04:50
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch how Hurricane Sam was filmed like never before
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch the first electric Rolls-Royce illuminate its doors and ceiling
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch this rocket ignite using fuel that you can eat
05:10
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Can't sleep? This band-aid-like sleep tracker can help find out why
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how startup BIOMILQ is making 'human milk' in the lab
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Startup jumping into space race with 3D printed rockets
04:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
This company wants to cut your grocery bill in half
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN