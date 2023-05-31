marketplace africa sneaker industry south africa culture spc_00000000.png
These local brands are stepping up the sneaker market in South Africa
With promising sales across the country, many homegrown sneaker brands hope to compete as the local and global sneaker industry continues to grow.
05:48 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa 15 videos
marketplace africa sneaker industry south africa culture spc_00000000.png
These local brands are stepping up the sneaker market in South Africa
05:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa 21st century technologies digital infrastructure spc_00001823.png
How one Nigerian tech company is boosting digital inclusion in Africa
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa sneaker culture card
The rise of sneaker culture in South Africa
06:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Profit Point Ben Langat Friesland Campina spc_00000330.png
Meet the man looking to bring more milk to Nigeria
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Uganda agricultural biotech spc_00000000.png
How biotechnology may shape Uganda's agricultural future
05:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Ivory Coast chocolate spc_00023404.png
Ivory Coast looks to go even bigger into chocolate
06:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Karooooo Profit Point spc_00014504.png
This CEO created his multinational company with 7 dollars
05:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa streaming spotify phiona okumu spc_00001322.png
How this music streaming giant hopes to expand across Africa
04:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa women startup fintech nigeria spc_00001721.png
How women entrepreneurs thrive in Nigeria's burgeoning tech scene
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa gaming carry1st play to earn games spc_00003520.png
This gaming company wants to connect audiences across Africa
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa kasi informal economy spc_00041230.png
How informal business thrives in South Africa
05:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa ivory coast real estate industry spc_00001017.png
Why Ivory Coast's real estate industry is on the rise
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa saint gobain construction spc_00002028.png
How Africa became a priority for this company's strategy
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
markerplace africa visa andrew torre payments spc_00000511.png
How one global payment giant is betting big on Africa
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa renewables green tech south africa spc_00000000.png
How new green projects are curbing emissions in South Africa
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN