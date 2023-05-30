marketplace africa sneaker culture card
The rise of sneaker culture in South Africa
Sneaker collectors are fueling the growth of homegrown brands.
06:07 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Africa 15 videos
marketplace africa sneaker culture card
The rise of sneaker culture in South Africa
06:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Profit Point Ben Langat Friesland Campina spc_00000330.png
Meet the man looking to bring more milk to Nigeria
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Uganda agricultural biotech spc_00000000.png
How biotechnology may shape Uganda's agricultural future
05:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Ivory Coast chocolate spc_00023404.png
Ivory Coast looks to go even bigger into chocolate
06:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Karooooo Profit Point spc_00014504.png
This CEO created his multinational company with 7 dollars
05:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa streaming spotify phiona okumu spc_00001322.png
How this music streaming giant hopes to expand across Africa
04:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa women startup fintech nigeria spc_00001721.png
How women entrepreneurs thrive in Nigeria's burgeoning tech scene
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa gaming carry1st play to earn games spc_00003520.png
This gaming company wants to connect audiences across Africa
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa kasi informal economy spc_00041230.png
How informal business thrives in South Africa
05:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa ivory coast real estate industry spc_00001017.png
Why Ivory Coast's real estate industry is on the rise
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa saint gobain construction spc_00002028.png
How Africa became a priority for this company's strategy
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
markerplace africa visa andrew torre payments spc_00000511.png
How one global payment giant is betting big on Africa
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa renewables green tech south africa spc_00000000.png
How new green projects are curbing emissions in South Africa
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa kenya art online social media sales spc_00003828.png
In Kenya, virtual auctions and social media are the new online galleries
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace africa gb tannery nigeria luxury leather spc_00000813.png
How this Nigerian tannery has supplied the world's biggest luxury brands
05:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN