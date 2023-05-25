Target facing backlash following removal of merchandise ahead of Pride Month
CNN business reporter Nathaniel Meyersohn breaks down the backlash Target is facing for pulling merchandise ahead of Pride Month. The company announced the decision after receiving threats on the safety and well-being of its workers from an anti-LGBTQ campaign that went viral on social media.
01:50 - Source: CNN
