This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
Netflix is officially beginning its crackdown on users who share passwords in the United States. The streaming video company is trying to limit password sharing and gain new subscribers. CNN's Senior Data Reporter Harry Enten breaks down the numbers.
01:59 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
This is how much Netflix is charging to share your password
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Consultant who worked on 'Succession' said episode was 'chilling'
04:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Automakers are removing AM radio from cars. Here's who will be impacted the most
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meet Elon Musk's replacement at Twitter
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN's Chief White House correspondent gets a new nickname. See why
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Jake Tapper to 'Homeland' star: How did this show change TV?
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Host loses it as TV debate interrupted. See what happened
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Film and TV writers are striking. Hear Stephen Colbert's reaction
00:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear late night hosts' reaction to Carlson and Lemon's exit from cable news
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Hear why ex-Fox employee thinks Tucker Carlson may go 'full Joe Rogan'
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
02:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Difficult to say with a straight face': Tapper reacts to Fox News' statement on settlement
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from Dominion lawyer after settlement with Fox News
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Honig says Fox is 'headed for a full-blown journalistic and legal disaster'
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN