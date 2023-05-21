See moment of liftoff as manned rocket blasts off to space
A SpaceX rocket carrying a decorated former NASA astronaut and three paying customers took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew is embarking on a weeklong stay aboard the International Space Station.
03:25 - Source: CNN
