The life of the world's richest man looks a lot like 'Succession.' Here's why
Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world, is the head of the LVMH empire - a $500 billion luxury powerhouse home to dozens of iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany, Dom Pérignon, and Sephora. Like Logan Roy in the HBO series "Succession," he's looking to one of his children to take the reins. CNN's Melisa Bell reports.
