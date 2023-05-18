AI: the atomic bomb or the printing press?
AI expert Gary Marcus tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin how artificial intelligence can be dangerous if left unregulated. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
02:22 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 18 videos
AI: the atomic bomb or the printing press?
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI-powered drones: Can anything stop a global AI arms race?
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Want to avoid a summer travel nightmare? Do these 2 things
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why remote work doesn't benefit everyone
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI-generated music is going viral. The music industry is fighting back
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's how to keep your passwords safe, according to this hacker
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Xenophobic showboating': Privacy leader slams lawmakers over calls for TikTok ban
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
What companies might lose by forcing workers back to the office
01:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert says one consumer behavior could be driving up car prices
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Make your own bed: will less daily housekeeping hurt the hotel business?
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Will more employers adopt the 4-day work week?
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
'We're way ahead of our skis here': Hear expert's warning about AI
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Should you feel guilty about not tipping? Etiquette expert weighs in
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Business writer rips venture capitalists' role in SVB collapse
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN