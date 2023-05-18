CNN looks at uptick in abuse against Little League umpires
CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich looks at the abuse against umpires and referees in Little League baseball that is on the rise in the US.
03:30 - Source: CNN
Top business news 15 videos
CNN looks at uptick in abuse against Little League umpires
03:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sen. Blumenthal opens AI hearing with a deepfake recording of his own voice
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Survey finds these US employees are the happiest
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
AI investor explains how this new technology could revolutionize how we watch television
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lyft CEO explains what he learned from Jeff Bezos
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Expert predicts AI to hit children 'like a freight train'
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The Godfather of AI' quits Google and warns of its dangers. Apple co-founder weighs in
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Reporter spent 3 hours pressing MyPillow CEO's lies. Hear the most significant takeaway
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Girl Scout troop out of NYC has a unique mission
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
07:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
See how this state is attracting teachers
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
03:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business