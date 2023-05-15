'Profound evolution': Mazda is working towards an electrified future
As Hiroshima gears up to host the 2023 G7 this weekend, CNN's Marc Stewart heads to the Japanese city to speak to Masahiro Moro, the incoming CEO of Mazda, about the company's future and the expansion of its EV fleet. He also explores the city, one of Japan's top manufacturing hubs.
05:02 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Asia 45 videos
'Profound evolution': Mazda is working towards an electrified future
05:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is Hong Kong still the art hub of Asia?
04:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
05:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Asia's new generation of luxury watchmakers and entrepreneurs
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fried squid and Oreos on pizza? Why Pizza Hut in Taiwan experiments with unusual flavor combinations
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indonesia's tourism strategy is 'evolving immensely,' says country's tourism minister
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tech giants like Sony and LG Display are making inroads into the auto sector -- it could change the way we think about cars
05:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fried chicken and rice pizzas: How inflation is changing menus in Asia
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
South Korea is about to reach the moon's orbit - and it's not stopping there
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
At the Consumer Electronics Show, gaming companies still bet big on virtual reality
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Move over Netflix and Disney+ -- this Indonesian streaming service is dominating screens across the country
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why 'The Avengers' VFX team is betting big on virtual humans
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online
04:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Formula One's roaring return to Asia
05:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
How a traditional pewter company is adapting with the times
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Frieze art fair comes to Seoul
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tackling mental health stigma in Asia: there's an app for that
06:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why this Silicon Valley investor is looking to Southeast Asia
04:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
The rise and rise of the Asian American retail market
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
GrabMaps: Singapore super app unveils new technology
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Singapore is officially open. Is its travel industry ready?
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
A new airline for China's Greater Bay Area
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
AirAsia doubles down on super app
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
How much longer can China's economy handle 'zero-Covid'?
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022
06:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
China showcased the e-CNY at Beijing Winter Olympic Games
04:52
Now playing- Source: CNN