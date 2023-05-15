April 2023, Suntory Yamazaki distillery, Japan, (Marketplace Asia ep. 23)
Inside Japan's oldest whisky distillery
Renowned for its quality and craftsmanship, Japanese whisky has seen a surge in popularity across the globe in recent years. CNN's Marc Stewart meets Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami at Japan's oldest whisky distillery — Suntory's Yamazaki Distillery — to see where Japan's love affair with the spirit began 100 years ago.
04:15 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Asia 45 videos
April 2023, Suntory Yamazaki distillery, Japan, (Marketplace Asia ep. 23)
Inside Japan's oldest whisky distillery
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yayoi Kusama pumpkin
Is Hong Kong still the art hub of Asia?
04:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Baidu
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
05:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Minhoon Yoo watch
Asia's new generation of luxury watchmakers and entrepreneurs
04:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
pizza hut taiwan 2
Fried squid and Oreos on pizza? Why Pizza Hut in Taiwan experiments with unusual flavor combinations
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indonesia tourism
Indonesia's tourism strategy is 'evolving immensely,' says country's tourism minister
04:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sony Honda car at CES 2023
Tech giants like Sony and LG Display are making inroads into the auto sector -- it could change the way we think about cars
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Paula Hancocks at chicken shop in Seoul
Fried chicken and rice pizzas: How inflation is changing menus in Asia
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA south korea space
South Korea is about to reach the moon's orbit - and it's not stopping there
05:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Visitor tries out Sony PS VR 2 at CES 2023
At the Consumer Electronics Show, gaming companies still bet big on virtual reality
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA spotting cancer AI 2
04:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indonesia vidio streaming
Move over Netflix and Disney+ -- this Indonesian streaming service is dominating screens across the country
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Digital Domain 3
Why 'The Avengers' VFX team is betting big on virtual humans
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indonesia kiosks bulakapak
Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online
04:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Red Bull Racing's Mexican driver Sergio Perez (R) leads at the start of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 2, 2022. (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP) (Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Formula One's roaring return to Asia
05:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Royal Selangor 1
How a traditional pewter company is adapting with the times
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Frieze 2
Frieze art fair comes to Seoul
00:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Intellect app
Tackling mental health stigma in Asia: there's an app for that
06:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Christine Tsai 1
Why this Silicon Valley investor is looking to Southeast Asia
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MPA Asian American retail 1
The rise and rise of the Asian American retail market
04:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grab singapore super app maps technology_00013525.png
GrabMaps: Singapore super app unveils new technology
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace asia singapore air travel changi post covid_00020808.png
Singapore is officially open. Is its travel industry ready?
04:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace asia aviation greater bay airlines _00025128.png
A new airline for China's Greater Bay Area
04:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marketplace asia aviation air asia super app_00000426.png
AirAsia doubles down on super app
03:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china zero covid beijing winter olympics marketplace asia hnk _00012317.png
How much longer can China's economy handle 'zero-Covid'?
04:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Vinfast electric SUV
Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022
06:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN