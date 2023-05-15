Inside Japan's oldest whisky distillery
Renowned for its quality and craftsmanship, Japanese whisky has seen a surge in popularity across the globe in recent years. CNN's Marc Stewart meets Suntory CEO Takeshi Niinami at Japan's oldest whisky distillery — Suntory's Yamazaki Distillery — to see where Japan's love affair with the spirit began 100 years ago.
04:15 - Source: CNN
Marketplace Asia 45 videos
Inside Japan's oldest whisky distillery
04:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is Hong Kong still the art hub of Asia?
04:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
05:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Asia's new generation of luxury watchmakers and entrepreneurs
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fried squid and Oreos on pizza? Why Pizza Hut in Taiwan experiments with unusual flavor combinations
03:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indonesia's tourism strategy is 'evolving immensely,' says country's tourism minister
04:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tech giants like Sony and LG Display are making inroads into the auto sector -- it could change the way we think about cars
05:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fried chicken and rice pizzas: How inflation is changing menus in Asia
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
South Korea is about to reach the moon's orbit - and it's not stopping there
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
At the Consumer Electronics Show, gaming companies still bet big on virtual reality
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Move over Netflix and Disney+ -- this Indonesian streaming service is dominating screens across the country
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why 'The Avengers' VFX team is betting big on virtual humans
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Indonesia's iconic kiosks go online
04:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Formula One's roaring return to Asia
05:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
How a traditional pewter company is adapting with the times
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Frieze art fair comes to Seoul
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tackling mental health stigma in Asia: there's an app for that
06:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why this Silicon Valley investor is looking to Southeast Asia
04:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
The rise and rise of the Asian American retail market
04:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
GrabMaps: Singapore super app unveils new technology
04:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Singapore is officially open. Is its travel industry ready?
04:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
A new airline for China's Greater Bay Area
04:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
AirAsia doubles down on super app
03:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
How much longer can China's economy handle 'zero-Covid'?
04:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Asian brands unveil future mobility at CES 2022
06:10
Now playing- Source: CNN