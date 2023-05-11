Lyft CEO David Risher told CNN what it was like while he was a driver for the ridesharing company.
Lyft CEO explains what he learned from Jeff Bezos
Source: CNN Business
Lessons in Leadership 16 videos
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 29: Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to guests at the Obama Foundation Summit at Illinois Institute of Technology on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Summit is an annual event hosted by the Obama Foundation. The 2019 theme is "Places Reveal Our Purpose". (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
'Shook me profoundly': Michelle Obama shares her thoughts on Trump 2016 win
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
John Kerry
John Kerry: Climate should not be about conflict with China
bobby flay
Bobby Flay breaks down how restaurants are beating inflation
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
Commander Nicole Mann greets her family while departing crew quarters for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Watch: SpaceX mission brings first Native American woman to space
CNNBIZ 03 closing wealth gap panel 0930
CEO: Failure is school. Failure is where you learn
CNNBIZ 01 closing wealth gap panel 0930
Business leaders explain how recessions impact Black business owners
NFL streaming
Jerry Jones is 'very pleased' with NFL's streaming strategy
Melinda Gates
Study reveals how long it will take to close the gender gap
japanese salarymen tiktok1
This company uses silly TikTok videos to recruit new employees
Patagonia red shirt
Patagonia founder says 'Earth is now our only shareholder'
Chevron CEO Mike Wirth climate change
This is what Chevron's CEO thinks about climate change
Twitter Whistleblower China Agent Screengrab 01
Twitter whistleblower responds to Chinese spying allegations
