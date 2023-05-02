donie ai political ad pkg vpx
We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it's fake?
Erin Burnett Out Front
A transformative and largely untested technology looks set to revolutionize political campaigning: artificial intelligence. AI blurs the lines between fact and fiction and is raising concerns ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Donie O'Sullivan reports.
03:32 - Source: CNN
Artificial Intelligence 16 videos
donie ai political ad pkg vpx
We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it's fake?
03:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jon Sarlin Amanda Steen 1
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Donie AI voice thumb 1
CNN reporter calls his parents using AI voice. Watch what happens next
05:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
House of News en Espanol FAKE AI 01
These 'news anchors' are created by AI and they're spreading misinformation in Venezuela
03:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 012623 Clip 2 16x9 nb
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Modern Life, Search, and Devices, speaks during a keynote address announcing ChatGPT integration for Bing at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington, on February 7, 2023. - Microsoft's long-struggling Bing search engine will integrate the powerful capabilities of language-based artificial intelligence, CEO Satya Nadella said, declaring what he called a new era for online search. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
See what it's like to use Bing's new AI search feature
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
scott galloway vpx
Scott Galloway on the 'scarier part' of AI tools like ChatGPT
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp ChatGPT AI schlomo dovrat FST 031504PSEG1 cnni business_00010314.png
Dovrat: ChatGPT will change the way we do business
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
OpenAI ChatGPT STOCK
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric schmidt daniel huttenlocher artifical intelligence ethics
Eric Schmidt: AI is not ready to make profound decisions
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
nightcap chatbot 16x9
Expert warns new AI chatbot could lead to 'nightmare scenario'
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Baidu
Chinese companies are hiring AI-employees
05:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: EDITORIAL USE ONLY David Guetta performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
He's sold over 50m records and now he's using AI to create music
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
early chat bot 2002 vault 01
Long before ChatGPT, these online chat bots were already talking to humans
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN