We showed people an AI political ad. Can they tell it's fake?
A transformative and largely untested technology looks set to revolutionize political campaigning: artificial intelligence. AI blurs the lines between fact and fiction and is raising concerns ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Donie O'Sullivan reports.
03:32 - Source: CNN
