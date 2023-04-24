screengrab clare sebastian russia grey fleet
Satellite images shed light on how Russia dodges sanctions on oil exports
Despite the Western sanctions against Russia, its oil products are still finding ways to buyers around the world with the help of the "grey fleets." CNN's Clare Sebastian has more.
03:26 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
screengrab clare sebastian russia grey fleet
Satellite images shed light on how Russia dodges sanctions on oil exports
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cedric Leighton SCREENGRAB
Ret. colonel explains why evacuating Americans from Sudan is so complicated
02:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
china banking crisis wang vpx
Chinese couple says they were illegally detained and bank cards confiscated
05:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dana + Wolf
See CNN anchors' emotional tour in a Nazi death camp
05:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Prince William, Prince of Wales takes a restaurant booking beside Catherine, Princess of Wales as they visit the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre on April 20, 2023 in Birmingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the city to meet future creative leaders and celebrate the city's diverse culture. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William answered the phone at a restaurant. See unsuspecting customer's reaction.
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Massi Kamari abdelaziz iranian dissidents
Hear threatening phone call woman says is from Iranian intelligence service
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hybrid eclipse
This rare solar eclipse happens once in a decade. See it in action
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drone footage of sudan explosion maheen one world
Hitchhiker details violence in Sudan less than a mile away from explosions
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
India population
This country will soon become the world's most populated
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail taliban torture
Hear from some of the victims of Taliban's torture regime
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Japan fukushima 12 years later reactors stewart pkg contd intl hnk vpx_00023612.png
CNN goes inside the Fukushima nuclear plant where wastewater is being treated
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Smoke rises from the tarmac of Khartoum International Airport as a fire burns, in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Abdullah Abdel Moneim/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
blair clinton ahern amanpour
Clinton, Blair and Ahern reflect on historic peace deal
06:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab kishida bodyguard
See bodyguard react to object that narrowly missed the Japanese PM
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nima elbagir sudan
CNN correspondent gets emotional talking about her family in Sudan
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, left, and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Video shows intense fighting in residential areas in Sudan
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
indian lawmaker shot vpx
Video shows moment right before former Indian lawmaker was killed on live TV
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN