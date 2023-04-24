Satellite images shed light on how Russia dodges sanctions on oil exports
Despite the Western sanctions against Russia, its oil products are still finding ways to buyers around the world with the help of the "grey fleets." CNN's Clare Sebastian has more.
03:26 - Source: CNN
World News 17 videos
Satellite images shed light on how Russia dodges sanctions on oil exports
03:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Ret. colonel explains why evacuating Americans from Sudan is so complicated
02:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Chinese couple says they were illegally detained and bank cards confiscated
05:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CNN anchors' emotional tour in a Nazi death camp
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Prince William answered the phone at a restaurant. See unsuspecting customer's reaction.
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear threatening phone call woman says is from Iranian intelligence service
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
This rare solar eclipse happens once in a decade. See it in action
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hitchhiker details violence in Sudan less than a mile away from explosions
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
This country will soon become the world's most populated
03:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear from some of the victims of Taliban's torture regime
03:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN goes inside the Fukushima nuclear plant where wastewater is being treated
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Clinton, Blair and Ahern reflect on historic peace deal
06:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
See bodyguard react to object that narrowly missed the Japanese PM
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN correspondent gets emotional talking about her family in Sudan
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows intense fighting in residential areas in Sudan
02:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video shows moment right before former Indian lawmaker was killed on live TV
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN