drake wknd
Fake song featuring AI of Drake and The Weeknd goes viral. Here's why that's a problem
Newsroom
CNN's Jon Sarlin discusses an AI-generated song featuring music artists Drake and The Weeknd and the implications for the music industry.
02:47 - Source: CNN
