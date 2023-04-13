nightcaphotels16x9
Make your own bed: will less daily housekeeping hurt the hotel business?
Founder of travel website Going.com Scott Keyes tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why eliminating daily housekeeping in hotels may not lead to lower prices for guests. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
02:02 - Source: CNN
