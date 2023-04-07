Nightcap_AI clip 040623 16x9
'Are we rushing this out too quickly?' Tech leaders call for a pause on AI growth
NYU Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why top AI leaders are saying a 6-month pause on AI development could make a difference. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
01:47 - Source: CNN
nightcap 040623 full ep 16x9 LOGO
The dangers of AI, the worst time to buy a car in decades, and the next Elizabeth Holmes?
14:12
nightcap 033023 Clip 3 16x9
Why footwear companies shell out millions to be worn by college athletes
02:04
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Nightcap 033023 Clip 1 16x9
What companies might lose by forcing workers back to the office
01:17
nightcap 033023 full ep 16x9 LOGO
Did remote work doom SVB, March Madness money, and why the plastic water bottle industry is booming
12:42
nightcap 032323 clip 2 fix 16x9
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Nightcap 032323 Clip 16x9
'Xenophobic showboating': Privacy leader slams lawmakers over calls for TikTok ban
01:22
nightcap 031623 CLIP 2 hacker 16x9
Here's how to keep your passwords safe, according to this hacker
02:14
nightcap 031623 CLIP 1 16x9
Business writer rips venture capitalists' role in SVB collapse
02:10
Nightcap 030923 Clip 2 16x9
Big money has transformed March Madness. Here's how
01:47
nightcap 030223 clp 2 16x9
How the Redstone family dysfunction compares to 'Succession'
01:19
nightcap 030223 clip 1 16x9
'Quiz Daddy' on the downfall of HQ Trivia
01:53
Nightcap 022323 Clip 2 Thumb 16x9
Will more employers adopt the 4-day work week?
01:47
Nightcap 022323 Clip 1 Thumb 16x9
Here's how you can avoid paying hidden resort fees
01:27
Nightcap 02162023 Clip 2 16x9
The etiquette of hybrid meetings
01:45
Nightcap 02162023 Clip 1 16x9
Electric vehicles are getting bigger. Here's why that's an issue
01:45
nightcap thumb clip crypto larry 16x9
The fallout for celebrities who promoted Super Bowl crypto ads
02:15
nightcap thumb amazon clip 16x9
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00
nightcap 02022023 clip 2 16x9
Should you feel guilty about not tipping? Etiquette expert weighs in
01:52
nightcap clip 1 amazon shop 16x9
Used cars are getting cheaper. Is now the time to buy?
01:24
