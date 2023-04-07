Why Jamie Dimon is still bullish on the US
In an exclusive interview, JPMorgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why the recent banking crisis isn't the same as the 2008 banking crisis, and why he's still optimistic about the US economy in the long term. Read more here.
08:03 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Why Jamie Dimon is still bullish on the US
08:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNNI
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
M&M's Super Bowl ad put an end to the 'spokescandies' saga. Here's why
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Twitter whistleblower: Jan. 6 committee failed to hold Twitter accountable
04:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
'I am the problem. It's me': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN Business