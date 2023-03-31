SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale on October 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle has been one of the fastest and most competitive housing markets in the United States throughout 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin)
Why tech hubs are seeing home prices cool faster than other areas in US
CNN's Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans explains divergent trends in the US housing market, where the pandemic boom on the West Coast is slowing down while the East Coast continues to see rising home prices.
01:56 - Source: CNN Business
Stories worth watching 16 videos
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale on October 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle has been one of the fastest and most competitive housing markets in the United States throughout 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin)
Why tech hubs are seeing home prices cool faster than other areas in US
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Trump legal team drama magic wall vpx
'You can't make this up': The dramatic history within Trump's legal team
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Nightcap 033023 Clip 1 16x9
What companies might lose by forcing workers back to the office
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
eric adams mtg split
Hear NYC mayor's message for Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of Trump arraignment
01:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 032323 clip 2 fix 16x9
This company was once called the future of media. Now it's struggling to pay its bills
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
GOP reaction to Trump indictment
GOP lawmaker hands out 'indict this!' ham sandwiches on Capitol Hill
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Gwyneth Paltrow reacts as the verdict in her trial is announced, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided Thursday that the movie star wasn't at fault for the crash. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Watch: Juror from trial involving Gwyneth Paltrow speaks to CNN
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 07: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) walks through the Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol prior to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Senator speaks out about his struggle with depression
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
In this April 2018 photo, former President Donald Trump listens during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House.
Listen to Trump's defiant message after being indicted
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A general view of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort on March 03, 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Disney quietly takes power from Florida governor's board
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie sanders howard schultz SPLIT
Watch Sanders grill ex-Starbucks CEO on union-busting tactics
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 3 29 23
'Shark Tank' star reacts to Senate hearing on bank failures
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Pope Francis arrives to lead his weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican on October 21, 2020. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Tech expert weighs in on viral AI-generated photo of the Pope
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
screengrab WTVA meteorologist
Meteorologist explains why he prayed on live television
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Zakaria asks Jon Stewart about Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN