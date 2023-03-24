nightcap 032323 clip 2 vice 16x9
What caused Vice Media's downfall?
Semafor media reporter Max Tani explains to "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why Vice Media is in trouble. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
02:15 - Source: CNN Business
Nightcap 15 videos
