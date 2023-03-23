TikTok iPhone App Screengrab 01
TikTok's national security concerns, explained
TikTok is under fire again as the Biden administration weighs banning it in the US. For years, lawmakers and researchers have voiced growing concern about the Chinese-owned app's data tracking. Here's everything you need to know about the TikTok controversy.
