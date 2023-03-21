AR glasses offer real-time subtitles for hard of hearing
His plan is to "subtitle the world" -- meet the entrepreneur whose AI-powered glasses help deaf users see conversations as they happen.
03:44 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
AR glasses offer real-time subtitles for hard of hearing
03:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
CNN tried an AI flirt app. It was shockingly pervy
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
These two moments show how Twitter's choices helped former President Trump
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
These newscasters you may have seen online are not real people
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Lawsuit says celebrities were paid to fuel hype behind these NFTs
07:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video: This tiny shape-shifting robot can melt its way out of a cage
01:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Make my dad famous': A daughter's quest to showcase her dad's artwork
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN