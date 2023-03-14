Hear what top business and political leaders are saying about SVB's collapse
Experts and politicians weigh in on Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, government efforts to protect depositors' funds, and if there are any comparisons to the 2008 financial crisis.
02:22 - Source: CNN Business
Markets and Investing 16 videos
Hear what top business and political leaders are saying about SVB's collapse
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Analyst: Tech stocks will rise 20% in 2023
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Planet Fitness CEO explains how it keeps gym memberships at $10
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
trivago CEO: Travel costs are up. Here's how vacationers are reacting
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Analyst: Musk 'circus' is hurting Tesla
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN Business