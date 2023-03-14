A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, U.S. March 10, 2023.
Did bailing out SVB's customers set a bad precedent?
Lori Bettinger, president of BancAlliance and former director of the TARP Capital Purchase Program, tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin the government's actions to guarantee deposits at SVB and Signature Bank does not create "moral hazard" by incentivizing risky behavior.
02:45 - Source: CNN Business
