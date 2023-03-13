Why 'The Avengers' VFX team is betting big on virtual humans
Digital Domain raised the bar for visual effects in movies such as "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Avengers: Endgame." The company's next challenge? To make autonomous, AI-powered humans look and sound like real people. Kristie Lu Stout has the story.
04:56 - Source: CNN
