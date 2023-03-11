Bill Maher shares Elon Musk's next potential project. Hear the audience's immediate reaction
Elon Musk announced what he plans to build next in Austin, Texas. Bill Maher gives the details in his Overtime segment on CNN Tonight, ushering in rounds of laughter from the audience.
Source: CNN
