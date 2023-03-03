Watch how scientists created a new form of ice
Researchers at the University of Cambridge were able to create a new form of ice -- medium density amorphous ice -- that is thought to only exist on distant moons, and could change everything we thought we knew about ice and water. Discovery's Curiosity Daily podcast helps you get smarter about the world around you. Find Curiosity Daily today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get podcasts. Listen now.
05:41 - Source: CNN Business
