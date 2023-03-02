'Quiz Daddy' on the downfall of HQ Trivia
HQ Trivia "Quiz Daddy" and former host Scott Rogowsky explains to "Nightcap's" Clare Duffy how the once popular live game show app fell apart and why the product couldn't introduce new games. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here. The CNN Film "Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia" premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET.
01:53 - Source: CNN
