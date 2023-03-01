Putin says Russia's economy is strong. Biden disagrees. Here's the reality
After a year of punishing sanctions, oil price caps, and international companies exiting the country, the IMF predicts Russia's economy could actually grow in 2023. CNN's Christine Romans breaks what's happening with the Russian economy.
02:16 - Source: CNN Business
