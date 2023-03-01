CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
CNN's Don Lemon speaks to Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks after the company announced a series of price cuts that would lower the price of the most commonly used forms of its insulin.
02:46 - Source: CNN
