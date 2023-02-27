The moment when the host knew his game was in trouble
The former host of HQ Trivia Scott Rogowsky gives an inside look as the company's implosion. The CNN Film "Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia" premieres Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET.
04:19 - Source: CNN
Stories worth watching 16 videos
04:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how the news covered the original 'cocaine bear'
01:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
At 7 weeks pregnant she wanted an abortion. Here's why she turned to a doctor in Austria
03:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Homeless man turns down bus ticket, builds unlikely friendship with police
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Anderson Cooper follows the story of Ukrainian family's year-long quest for survival
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dashcam shows speeding semitruck inches from striking state trooper
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Your company stinks': Resident confronts Norfolk Southern CEO
04:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Former Trump supporter tells 'Daily Show' contributor why he stopped supporting Trump
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
New Netflix film has an eerie comparison to major catastrophic event that just happened
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Haberman describes 'striking' claim that stood out to her from court documents
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
How 'deepfake' pornography victimizes women online
03:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News stars privately trashed election fraud claims, according to court documents
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
See how daughter's 7-second video saved her family's restaurant
02:11
Now playing- Source: KGO