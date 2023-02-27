Meta is launching this new tool to stop the spread of explicit images
Meta has rolled out a new tool, developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, on Facebook and Instagram called "Take it Down," that it says will help prevent the spread of explicit images of minors uploaded without consent.
02:36 - Source: CNN Business
Facebook 16 videos
Meta is launching this new tool to stop the spread of explicit images
02:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Meta launches online store to purchase clothes for your avatar
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Sheryl Sandberg is out at Meta. She spoke to CNN about Facebook's struggles with misinformation in 2019
04:32
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Facebook's parent company has a brick and mortar store. See what's inside
00:57
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
This teen died by suicide. Now his family is suing social media
07:09
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Scott Galloway: The metaverse could give more power to tech giants
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Meta stock faces biggest test as Facebook sees first decline in users
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
See ads on Facebook comparing Covid vaccine to Holocaust
03:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Facebook: Belarusian KGB made fake accounts to stir tension at Poland border
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
'Quite like a drug': CNN reporter on CNN's Facebook poll data
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Facebook changes its company name to Meta
01:05
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Swisher explains why she thinks Zuckerberg will no longer be Facebook CEO
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Facebook is struggling to stop vaccine misinformation, leaks suggest
05:36
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Former Zuckerberg advisor: We as a country are faced with a moment of truth
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook Papers
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNNBusiness
Revealed: How Facebook promoted QAnon to a 'North Carolina mom'
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN Business