Meta is launching this new tool to stop the spread of explicit images

Meta has rolled out a new tool, developed by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, on Facebook and Instagram called "Take it Down," that it says will help prevent the spread of explicit images of minors uploaded without consent.
