Junk airline & hotel fees, the death of social media and the dream of a 4-day work week
The Points Guy Founder Brian Kelly tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin how consumers can avoid paying junk hotel and airline fees. Plus, EZPR's Ed Zitron says the ad-based model of social media is dying. And Bloomberg Commentator and author of "The Nowhere Office" Julia Hobsbawm explains why the largest 4-day work week trial ever conducted could change the future of work. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
14:56 - Source: CNN
