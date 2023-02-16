How is Musk doing at Twitter? Why are EVs getting bigger? And why so many meetings?!
In this week's "Nightcap," The New York Times reporter Mike Isaac evaluates Elon Musk's first 100 days at Twitter. Curbed writer Alissa Walker explains the issue with EVs getting bigger. And UNC Charlotte professor Steven Rogelberg explains to CNN's Jon Sarlin how to combat the trend of too many meetings. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
14:33 - Source: CNN
Nightcap 18 videos
How is Musk doing at Twitter? Why are EVs getting bigger? And why so many meetings?!
14:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
The fallout for celebrities who promoted Super Bowl crypto ads
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Amazon's customer satisfaction is going down. Here's why
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Should you feel guilty about not tipping? Etiquette expert weighs in
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Used cars are getting cheaper. Is now the time to buy?
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Hear why this teacher says schools should embrace ChatGPT, not ban it
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Are Musk's Twitter actions a speed bump for Tesla?
02:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Disney just threw down the gauntlet in the WFH battle
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Minks were thought to be impossible to tame. Enter: The 'Mink Man."
02:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Elon Musk wants to end traffic. The company he built to do it may not deliver
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
The Ethereum merge, explained
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Expert warns new AI chatbot could lead to 'nightmare scenario'
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Apple AirTags make finding your things easy. Do they pose a security threat?
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Have you noticed shopping on Amazon has gotten worse? Here's why
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Is 'quiet quitting' over?
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
More Americans are getting their news from TikTok. Can it be trusted?
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN