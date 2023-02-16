Nightcap 02162023 Clip 1 16x9
Electric vehicles are getting bigger. Here's why that's an issue
Curbed Senior Writer Alissa Walker tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why bigger and heavier EV trucks should be a concern for pedestrian safety. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
01:45 - Source: CNN
