Hear why FanDuel CEO thinks this Super Bowl will be biggest day in company's history
On Super Bowl Sunday, a record 50.4 million US adults are expected to bet on the game. CNN anchor Rahel Solomon speaks to FanDuel CEO Amy Howe about the meteoric rise of online sports betting apps.
02:35 - Source: CNN
Media 16 videos
Hear why FanDuel CEO thinks this Super Bowl will be biggest day in company's history
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Fox News reporter makes emotional return to air after recovering from Ukraine attack
00:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts mock James Cameron, Tom Cruise after Oscar nominees revealed
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Trump is returning to Facebook and Instagram after 2-year ban
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts caught making the same joke over latest White House drama
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Raunchy prank disrupts BBC broadcast
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Leslie Jones uses debut on 'The Daily Show' to call out Biden and his Corvette
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Pivotal 'Titanic' scene reenacted to disprove theory about the film
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
'Glass Onion' actress talks about the challenge of her role
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
See huge former NBA player win small car on game show
02:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night hosts react to classified documents found at Biden's former office
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Shannon Sharpe confronts Skip Bayless about tweet made after Damar Hamlin collapsed
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Late night hosts react to McCarthy's failure to win House vote for speaker
01:14
Now playing- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman says George Santos coverage is a 'death of local media' story. Here's why
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN