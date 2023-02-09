Crypto Super Bowl ads have vanished, fake meat is fading, and shopping on Amazon is getting worse
CNN's Allison Morrow tells "Nightcap's" Jon Sarlin why you can expect a lot less noise from 'Team Crypto' during Super Bowl LVII. Plus Bloomberg's Deena Shanker says plant-based meats are struggling to fulfill their promise. And New York Magazine's John Herrman details the ways shopping on Amazon has gone downhill. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
15:24 - Source: CNN Business
Crypto Super Bowl ads have vanished, fake meat is fading, and shopping on Amazon is getting worse
