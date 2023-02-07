alison brie tonight show rapping somebody i used to know 01
Watch Alison Brie freestyle rap the plot to her new movie
Alison Brie stole the spotlight on "The Tonight Show" when she turned the plot of her latest movie "Somebody I Used to Know" into a freestyle rap. Brie co-wrote The Amazon Prime film with her husband and director Dave Franco.
01:19 - Source: CNN Business
