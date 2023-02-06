From mouth purses to blinking eye dice, this artist creates flesh-like accessories
Inspired by his love of horror films, Japanese DJ and artist Masataka Shishido talks to Reuters about creating freaky flesh-like accessories ranging from mouth-shaped purses to dice with blinking eyes controlled by a remote.
01:13 - Source: CNN Business
