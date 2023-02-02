Why Pakistan is going through an economic crisis
Pressure is growing on Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to unlock billions of dollars in emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund as the nation races to ward off an economic meltdown. CNN's Sophia Saifi explains.
