CNN runs a human-written script through an AI-text detection app. See what happens
The powerful AI tool ChatGPT is already raising concerns that the technology could encourage cheating and help pass off a few seconds at the keyboard as hours of research and writing. 22-year-old Princeton University student Edward Tian developed an app called GPTZero for detecting AI-generated text. He joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to explain how it works.
01:51 - Source: CNN
