Can you buy a cup of coffee with crypto?
There are two sides to every coin, even digital ones. CNN's Anna Stewart finds out if crypto can replace established currencies.
02:48 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
Can you buy a cup of coffee with crypto?
02:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
He loves artificial intelligence. Hear why he is issuing a warning about ChatGPT
04:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Twitter competitor to Elon Musk: Get off the internet
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Tinder is reportedly testing a $500 per month subscription plan. Is it worth it?
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
See the first electrified and fastest-accelerating Corvette
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Facebook could soon reinstate Trump. Two former senior staffers debate the decision
03:35
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Experts raising alarm over 'crisis' of TikTok's impact on mental health
03:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
See CES 2023's weirdest new technologies
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
'The stroller takes care of itself': See how this self-driving stroller works
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Watch this color changing BMW in action
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Artificial Intelligence can write as well as humans. See how it works
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's what school protocols Bill Gates thinks didn't work during pandemic
01:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
What's popular on YouTube in 2022? Here's all you need to know
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Her ex-boyfriend stalked her using an AirTag. Now, she's suing Apple
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Is SBF the new Madoff? We asked the former head Madoff prosecutor.
03:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Late night roasts Trump over NFT trading cards
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN Business