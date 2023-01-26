Terrorism expert: 'US has emerged as a leading exporter of far-right extremism in Europe.' Here's why
A major German police raid on far-right extremists in December revealed how QAnon is not just an American problem anymore. The Council on Foreign Relations' Jacob Ware tells Reality Check's John Avlon how Americans have exported extremist conspiracy theories overseas.
07:05 - Source: CNN
CNN Reality Check with John Avlon 23 videos
Terrorism expert: 'US has emerged as a leading exporter of far-right extremism in Europe.' Here's why
07:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Baptist leader speaks out: 'Christian nationalism is not Christianity'
10:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why did some Proud Boys dress up like Antifa on January 6?
09:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
This researcher sees a 'dangerous' & significant shift by right-wing militia groups
10:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
How new anti-LGBTQ laws echo an infamous conservative activist's campaign from 1977
10:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
These women say they performed thousands of abortions in Chicago before it was legal
09:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
This former Trump aide is one of dozens warning he is "unfit to be president"
08:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
The surprising history of gun laws in America
11:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
White nationalist: "If whites do nothing they will be reduced to minority"
13:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
How these Ukrainian journalists combat Russia's disinformation war
07:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
The rise and fall of RT America, a Russia-backed TV network
08:58
Now playing- Source: CNN Business
Evangelicals at an inflection point 'not seen in 100 years,' reverend says
09:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
How Putin's invasion of Ukraine could haunt hard-core Trump supporters
10:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
This Georgia county is one of many Black communities erased by White mob violence
10:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
This is why sociopaths too often succeed
09:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
She left her hate-fueled church knowing she might never see her family again
09:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
See prominent Russian dissident's reaction to Republicans calling Democrats 'communist'
10:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Here's why some people STILL believe the Earth is flat
08:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
This 1941 Dr. Seuss cartoon shows how far back 'America First' goes
10:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
The bitter resistance to multi-racial democracy
13:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Dad of 7 speaks out on running against Hungarian PM championed by Fox host
09:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Why some Olympic athletes are bringing burner phones to the Beijing Olympics
12:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Benjamin Franklin made a stunning comment on immigration. Here's why it's relevant now
10:36
Now playing- Source: CNN