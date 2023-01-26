scott galloway vpx
Scott Galloway on the 'scarier part' of AI tools like ChatGPT
Anderson Cooper 360
ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that interacts with users and can provide lengthy and thorough responses to questions and prompts, is stunning users. Professor Scott Galloway from NYU Stern School of Business joins CNN's Anderson Cooper to discuss.
02:07 - Source: CNN
