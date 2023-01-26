Jake Auchincloss
Congressman gives speech written by AI
Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) delivered a speech on the House floor using ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbox tool. He explains to CNN's Laura Coates why he utilized the technology in front of Congress.
02:49 - Source: CNN
